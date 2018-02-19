Man and woman facing 20 charges in alleged attempted murder and robbery

Toronto police say a man and a woman are facing a combined 20 charges after another man was allegedly robbed and shot on Friday, and they're still looking for a third suspect.

Police say that on Friday morning, two men and a woman arrived in a residential area on the city's north side.

Investigators allege that the two men got out of the vehicle and approached a local resident, threatened him with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

They say that once the resident handed some property over, the men returned to their vehicle, which was being driven by the accused woman.

But police say the resident started to chase them, and one of the accused turned around, pointed his gun and fired three shots.

They say the man was hit, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two of the accused were arrested later that day — a 46-year-old Toronto man who faces 11 charges, and a 26-year-old woman who faces nine.

The man's charges range from robbery with a firearm to attempted murder, while the woman's include accessory after the fact and robbery with a firearm.