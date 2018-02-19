Toronto-based accordionist dies at 41 while touring in Mexico
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The agent of a Toronto-based musical quartet says accordionist Alexander Sevastian died suddenly on Friday while on tour in Mexico.
Alison McTavish says Sevastian, 41, had been touring with the group, Quartetto Gelato.
She says the accordionist began his career in Moscow in 1996, performing with the Russian Radio Orchestra.
He moved to Canada in 2001 with his family, and joined Quartetto Gelato in 2002.
McTavish says Sevastian performed with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra in 2008 and 2009.
She says the musician is survived by his wife and two children.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Insurer seeking $10 million back from diocese that knew about predator priest
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Experts say #MeToo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women
-
'Narconomics and its tentacles': B.C. vows crackdown on fentanyl-real estate laundering
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: The not-so-magical answer to Toronto's housing crisis
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: What we can learn from the tale of Penny's pool
-
Legal Matters