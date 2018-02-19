Toronto firefighter who disappeared in NY and wound up in California returns home
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The president of the union representing Toronto's firefighters says a fire captain who was found in California after vanishing from a New York state ski slope is back in Canada.
Frank Ramagnano says Constantinos (Danny) Filippidis made a brief stop in Lake Placid, N.Y., to talk to police before heading home to Canada.
Ramagnano says he's not sure when exactly Filippidis got home.
The firefighter disappeared while skiing in Lake Placid, N.Y., earlier this month, and reappeared in Sacramento, Calif., six days later.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has said Filippidis couldn't provide officers with many details about his route from New York state to the Sacramento airport.
Though they say he believed he travelled most of the way in a transport truck and was not the victim of any crime.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'How dare you': Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump
-
Insurer seeking $10 million back from diocese that knew about predator priest
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Experts say #MeToo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women