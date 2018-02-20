Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith expected to make full recovery after hospital stay
TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. president and chief executive Jim Smith remains in hospital a week after falling ill with what's been diagnosed as arrhythmia, which is an irregular heart beat.
The company said Tuesday that Smith's condition was stable and doctors expect a full recovery. It said he's expected to be released from hospital within two weeks.
During his absence, chief financial officer Stephane Bello is overseeing Smith's responsibilities in addition to his regular duties.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)
