Car plunges into Grand River near Orangeville; police, emergency services search river

Ontario Provincial Police and local emergency services are searching the Grand River after a car plunged into it early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. when a van drove through a road closure near 10th Line and Henry St., which is about 20 kilometres west of Orangeville.

The female driver of the car managed to escape uninjured, police said, though she was treated for hypothermia.

The car was swept several kilometres downstream and is now submerged underwater, said OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell.

Brad Patton, chief of the Centre Wellington Fire Department, said his team battled fast moving, cold water and large ice floes during the night, while assisting a call for a vehicle in the water and a missing person.

The OPP would not confirm whether there was another occupant in the car, but several media outlets reported that a child had been in the vehicle and was missing after the incident.

Police said a search and rescue team was standing by, but they had not gone into the water yet.