Man, 50, charged in string of Toronto bank robberies

TORONTO — A 50-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a string of bank robberies in Toronto.

Local police say the holdups took place in the city's west end between Jan. 22 and Feb. 18.

On six occasions, police allege the man passed a note demanding cash to bank staff and occasionally made more explicit threats.

Police did not provide further details.

The man is now facing eight charges including six counts of robbery and one count each of disguise with intent and uttering threats.