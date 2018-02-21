Mayor Tory announces food discount aimed at increasing King St. foot traffic

In truth, there's no such thing as a free lunch — but you may want to visit King Street all the same.

In an unprecedented move aimed at increasing foot traffic in the corridor currently going through a transit pilot, Mayor John Tory announced Food Is King, an $80,000 project supporting customers at more than 40 restaurants.

Between Feb. 20 and March 4, any user of the food-ordering app Ritual who has not previously dined at the participating restaurants will get a one-time discount of $15 on their order.

"This promotion is part of the city's ongoing efforts – fully supported by Mayor Tory — to make sure King Street works for everyone," Tory's spokesperson Don Peat wrote in a statement to Metro.

"The partnership is designed to encourage more foot traffic on King Street and drive incremental purchases to restaurants and food service establishments within the King Street pilot area, from west of Bathurst to Jarvis Street."

The King Street transit pilot project, launched last November, looks to ease congestion by giving priority to streetcars rather than private vehicles. The project attracted praise from transit advocates and condemnation from business owners who worried it would hurt the market.

Preliminary data released by the city last month month showed the project has increased transit ridership by nearly 25 per cent. City data also showed spending in the area is on par with previous years before the pilot was launched.

Kevin Vuong, a transit advocate who has been organizing the #KingStreetEats events to support the project, said it is a "double win" for the city to partner with homegrown startup Ritual in support of better transit. He would, however, have liked the initiative to last longer than a couple weeks.