Metro asks: What would you put in the newly-approved Toronto Museum?

City council has approved a proposal to establish a Museum of Toronto inside Old City Hall. We asked Metro readers on Twitter what they would like to see in its halls:

"Special pieces from different places of worship across Toronto." - @HelenStratigos1

"The TDSB has a museum and archives! Perhaps they could loan items to our Museum of Toronto." - @DebbieYTZ

"They should go to the amazing Detroit Historical Museum for a few ideas on what local-history museums can offer." - @realchet

"It would be great to see the city's rich television and media history on display. There have been many Canadian shows and film media that really deserve to be preserved." - @d_e_gonzalez