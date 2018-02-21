News / Toronto

Metro asks: What would you put in the newly-approved Toronto Museum?

Here is a collection of the responses we received on Twitter.

Mark Dailey was a reporter, anchor and announcer with CityPulse and Citytv for over 30 years before dying of cancer in 2010 at age 57.

Contributed / CityTV

Mark Dailey was a reporter, anchor and announcer with CityPulse and Citytv for over 30 years before dying of cancer in 2010 at age 57.

City council has approved a proposal to establish a Museum of Toronto inside Old City Hall. We asked Metro readers on Twitter what they would like to see in its halls:

"Special pieces from different places of worship across Toronto." - @HelenStratigos1

In an undated photo, Dr. Rahman Syed and Dr. Afzalunnisa Syeda and their families visit Toronto's first mosque, located at 3047 Dundas St. W.

Courtesy Amjad Syed

In an undated photo, Dr. Rahman Syed and Dr. Afzalunnisa Syeda and their families visit Toronto's first mosque, located at 3047 Dundas St. W.

"The TDSB has a museum and archives! Perhaps they could loan items to our Museum of Toronto." - @DebbieYTZ

"They should go to the amazing Detroit Historical Museum for a few ideas on what local-history museums can offer." - @realchet

Old trophies, some of the million-plus objects in the Toronto District School Board's collection of artifacts.

Torstar News Service

Old trophies, some of the million-plus objects in the Toronto District School Board's collection of artifacts.

"It would be great to see the city's rich television and media history on display. There have been many Canadian shows and film media that really deserve to be preserved." - @d_e_gonzalez

"I want to hear Mark Dailey's voice... EVERYWHERE!" - @SkyeSeabrook

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...