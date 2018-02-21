Shoppers Drug Mart pulls gun magazine after tweet from former Toronto mayor David Miller

Shoppers Drug Mart said they would stop selling a gun lifestyle magazine after a complaint from Toronto’s former mayor.

David Miller tweeted about the magazine in the wake of the Florida shooting, which occurred last Wednesday and left 17 people dead.

“Really @ShopprsDrugMart , promoting semi-automatic weapons at our local shop? How about you stop.” Miller tweeted about Recoil magazine.

The cover of the magazine features pictures of several guns and a knife.

Three days later, Shoppers Drug Mart responded to Miller, and said the store would pull the copy from shelves and cancel further shipments of the magazine.

“Hello David, thanks for sharing your concerns. After hearing about this, we've decided to remove this issue from our stores. We are working on pulling all copies in circulation and will not receive any further shipments of this publication,” the tweet read.

Miller praised Shoppers for being “very responsive” and said this was “the right action.”