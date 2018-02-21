TTC investigating after video shows fare inspectors in altercation with teen

The TTC is conducting an internal investigation after a video of two fare inspection officers allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with a teenager surfaced online.

On Sunday, an unidentified male was attempting to exit a streetcar near St. Clair Ave. W and Bathurst St., when he was grabbed by a fare inspection officer, according to Bethany McBride, who witnessed the incident.

McBride said the male, who she described as a Black teenager, allegedly shoved the officer who grabbed him.

“I did not hear anyone ask him for proof of payment before grabbing him,” McBride said.

Two officers removed the teenager from the streetcar and pinned him to the ground, putting him in handcuffs. McBride said he did not resist arrest. Three police officers joined the fare inspection officers to hold down the teenager.

“I didn’t do anything,” the teenager said in the video. “You’re hurting me!”

McBride said the teenager was allegedly held down for 20 minutes before being taken to a police car.

“He looked banged up, terrified and humiliated,” she said.

Toronto police told the Star that no criminal charges were laid.

“The TTC is concerned about the events leading up to this altercation and is taking the incident seriously,” said Stuart Green, a spokesperson for the TTC.

“We are currently conducting an internal investigation, including reviewing video to determine exactly what happened and why, and we will take appropriate action where necessary.”