Canadian celebrity chef Sang Kim shows kids how to prepare Korean food on the cheap

Moss Park may be a long way from Pyeongchang, but kids there are getting a taste of Korean cuisine.

The Neighbourhood Information Post, a community organization providing services to low-income individuals in Toronto's east end, has teamed up with Korean-Canadian celebrity chef Sang Kim. Every Friday from Feb. 16 to March 9, Kim will lead free culinary sessions for kids aged 8-19, showing them how to prepare healthy Korean meals on the cheap.

"This is also a way to try and break down cultural barriers," said the group's executive director Gladys Wong. "A lot of kids in these communities are quite isolated; they don't have a lot of resources available to them. We wanted to give them a fun activity to interact in a multicultural environment."

The sessions coincide with the ongoing Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, a "perfect way" to introduce neighbourhood kids to Korean culture, she said.

"Korean food is very cheap, very affordable and very easy to make for kids," Wong added.

Following the classes, the kids can sing and dance during K-pop sessions.