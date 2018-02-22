Energy sector helps boost Toronto market, Dow posts triple-digit gain
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — The energy sector helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the loonie lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.34 points to 15,548.35, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 217.63 points to 25,015.41. The S&P 500 index was up 17.39 points to 2,718.72 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 40.66 points to 7,258.89.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.74 cents US, down from an average price of 78.92 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was down five cents to US$61.63 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down one cent at US$2.67 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$1.50 to US$1,330.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.22 a pound.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister
-
Emma Teitel: Not surprised woman allegedly booted from flight for period cramps
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Two men assault, rob 71-year-old Spryfield man in home invasion: Halifax police