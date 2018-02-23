Bruce McArthur charged with sixth murder, police anticipate more charges to come

Police have laid a sixth murder charge against Bruce McArthur in a series of disappearances around Toronto’s gay village.

McArthur was expected to appear in a Toronto court on Friday, charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam.

McArthur, 66, had earlier been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the cases of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Police have described the disappearances as the work of a serial killer.

On Feb. 8, police confirmed that the remains of at least six people had been recovered at a home on Mallory Cres. where McArthur did landscaping work. One of the victims was identified as Kinsman.

“I do anticipate more charges being laid,” Idsinga told reporters at the Mallory home, which police have been combing through since Jan. 18.

After investigating the inside of the home, excavating the frozen ground and searching the drainage network, police said they would be wrapping up their search at the house.