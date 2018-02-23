Toronto police to provide update on investigation of Bruce McArthur

Toronto police say they will provide an update on the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur this morning.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of five men.

Police say they've recovered the dismembered remains of six individuals from large planters at a Toronto home where McArthur rented storage space and worked as a landscaper.

McArthur was charged last month with the death of 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, and the presumed death of 44-year-old Selim Esen, both of whom went missing from Toronto's gay village in 2017.

Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur about two weeks later, related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.