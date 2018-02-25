Initiative aims to drum up interest in King Street theatre from area residents

More grassroots initiatives are sprouting up to support the King Street transit pilot project.

The latest is a collaboration between Theatre Ontario, a non-profit arts organization, and #KingStreetEats, an informal group of local transit advocates who regularly dine at restaurants along the pilot corridor.

The partnership, set to be officially launched Tuesday, will explore ways to incentivize local residents and encourage them to attend theatre performances in the entertainment district more often.

Final details are still being polished, but both parties said people can expect discounts and promotions to various shows, opening up theatre spaces for different programming when it's not in use, as well as other incentives to both use public transit and eat at local restaurants.

"When you work and live here, you kind of tend to venture out to other areas," said Theatre Ontario fundraising coordinator Carola Jaque, noting the majority of people who attend shows in the entertainment district are often from the suburbs or even from abroad.

"It's good to have visitors, but we also want to attract locals, and I think the success of the King Street pilot will certainly bring in more people."

The initiative is part of the organization's plan to celebrate World Theatre Day, which happens every year on March 27.

It comes on the heels of the city's own promotional campaign which, in an effort to bolster business for King Street restaurants, gives diners a $15 discount on meals ordered with the Ritual app from some 40 participating restaurants until March 4.

Attracting local clientele for restaurants, theatres and other businesses is the best way to dispel misconceptions about the King Street transit project, said Kevin Vuong, a transit advocate and the initiator of #KingStreetEats.

"There are still people out there who think that you can't drive along King Street," he said of the transit pilot's critics.