Dellen Millard and Mark Smich to be sentenced for Laura Babcock's murder
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — An Ontario judge is expected today to sentence two men found guilty of murdering a young Toronto woman who vanished more than five years ago.
A jury found Dellen Millard and Mark Smich guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock after a two-month trial that ended in December.
Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., were previously convicted of first-degree murder after killing Hamilton man Tim Bosma.
First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.
The judge presiding over the case will decide whether to impose consecutive or concurrent periods of parole ineligibility in connection with Babcock's murder.
Crown prosecutors have said they want the parole ineligibility period in the Babcock case added to the ineligibility period imposed for Bosma's murder.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best
-
Views
Matt Elliott: Mayor Tory deserves credit for not bending on King St. pilot
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: The not-so-magical answer to Toronto's housing crisis