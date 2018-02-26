Final hurrah: Capturing the Scarboro Golf and Country Club's last season of curling
An agreement with Metrolinx will see the curling facility demolished to make way for a new underpass.
Metro photographer Eduardo Lima visited the Scarboro Golf and Country Club curling rink to capture its last season.
The club's board slated the 60-year-old wood-panelled curling facility for demolition as part of an agreement with Metrolinx to make way for a new underpass.
The last rock will be thrown in April.
