Final hurrah: Capturing the Scarboro Golf and Country Club's last season of curling

An agreement with Metrolinx will see the curling facility demolished to make way for a new underpass.

The last rock will be thrown at the Scarboro Gulf Club in April.

Eduardo Lima / Metro

Metro photographer Eduardo Lima visited the Scarboro Golf and Country Club curling rink to capture its last season.

The club's board slated the 60-year-old wood-panelled curling facility for demolition as part of an agreement with Metrolinx to make way for a new underpass.

The last rock will be thrown in April.

