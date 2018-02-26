Four guns, ammunition, 500-pound safe stolen from home in Mississauga
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto are investigating after four guns were allegedly stolen from a home in a residential area of Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say three shotguns, a long rifle and an unknown quantity of ammunition were allegedly taken from a home undergoing renovations.
The guns and ammo were stored in a 500-pound safe, which was also allegedly stolen.
Police say the guns were legally stored.
They're asking for tips from the public about the break-in, which took place earlier this month.
They say the homeowners were not home during the renovations, and the break-in was reported on Wednesday — nearly a week after it occurred.
