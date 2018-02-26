Metrolinx to give green light to controversial GO stations

Metrolinx will not recommend dropping two contentious GO Transit stations from a planned expansion of the commuter rail service, despite concerns about political interference in the initial approval of the stops.

At a speech at the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Monday, Phil Verster, the chief executive officer of Metrolinx, is expected announce the agency has determined all 12 stations its board approved in 2016 should advance to the final planning stages for GO’s regional express rail plan, according to a source with knowledge of Metrolinx’s plans.

The list of 12 includes Kirby and Lawrence East stations. As Torstar News Service has previously reported, in 2016 former transportation minister Steven Del Duca pressured Metrolinx, an arms-length agency of the provincial government, to change planning reports to recommend the two stops, despite them not being supported by studies.

Initial business cases for the two stations determined they would lead to a net loss of ridership on the GO network, and a report Metrolinx commissioned recommended neither be considered for at least another 10 years.

Kirby is in Del Duca’s riding of Vaughan, and Lawrence East in Scarborough is a key component of Mayor John Tory’s SmartTrack plan.

Metrolinx put the two stations under review after the Star published its investigation last year.

The review, which was conducted amidst a wider analysis of 19 potential station sites, used different criteria than the initial business cases.

It made three key assumptions the earlier reports did not.

The initial analysis assumed GO trains would stop at each station on a line.

That risks driving away “upstream” riders who board at the start of the trip, because stopping at the new stations adds travel time and makes the service less attractive.

The new analysis considered express service at some stations; only four of six trains travelling GO’s Barrie line each hour would stop at Kirby, while four of seven trains travelling on the Stouffville line would stop at Lawrence East.

The new analysis also assumed GO will implement both fare integration with the TTC, which is expected to make travel on the GO network more attractive, and also boarding at the platform level (not using steps to enter the train), which allows for shorter stopping times at stations.

The old model found that the loss of riders caused by Kirby would result in a negative impact, over 60 years, of $374 million on transportation and environmental benefits. The new analysis determined it would have a positive benefit of $437 million on these.

The projected benefits of Lawrence East have also improved from a negative $326 million to a positive $69 million.

While the business cases have improved dramatically, the costs of the two stops have also skyrocketed as Metrolinx has refined their designs.

The capital costs for Kirby have increased up from the initial estimate of about $100 million and are now estimated at $237 million. The cost of Lawrence East has risen from about $26 million to $155 million.

While Metrolinx is expected to recommend that all 12 stations that were initially approved proceed to the next phase of study, at least one, Mulock station in Newmarket, didn’t perform particularly well, and would require further analysis.

Verster is also expected to recommend that Park Lawn station, which did not make the initial list of 12, receive special consideration for further study.

The initial business case for the station in south Etobicoke determined it would be too close to the existing GO station at Mimico, and it wasn’t recommended for construction.

However, according to the source, Metrolinx has determined the business case for Park Lawn could be significantly improved by instituting “split service” that would see some trains stop only at Mimico and some only at Park Lawn.

The Star reported Sunday that in addition to Kirby and Lawrence East, Del Duca also pressured Metrolinx to approve Park Lawn and a station at Highway 7-Concord in Vaughan, but was not successful.