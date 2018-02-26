NewsAlert: Health Minister Eric Hoskins resigns, departure effective immediately

TORONTO — Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins has resigned.

In a statement Monday, Hoskins says his resignation as minister and a Liberal legislator representing a Toronto riding is effective immediately.

Hoskins has been a member of provincial parliament for eight years, serving as a cabinet minister in multiple portfolios.

Hoskins gave no reason for his departure, but said he will continue to work on building the health-care system for all Canadians.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne thanked Hoskins for his work and announced that Helena Jaczek will take over as Ontario's health minister.