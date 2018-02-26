Tanya Talaga wins $30,000 RBC Taylor Prize for non-fiction writing
TORONTO — Tanya Talaga has won the $30,000 RBC Taylor Prize for "Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City'' (House of Anansi Press).
The book, which traces the lives and deaths of several teens in northern Ontario, was also a finalist for the Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction and the B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.
The other books shortlisted for the RBC Taylor Prize were James Maskalyk's "Life on the Ground Floor: Letters from the Edge of Emergency Medicine'' (Doubleday Canada), Max Wallace's "In the Name of Humanity" (Allen Lane Canada), Daniel Coleman's "Yardwork: A Biography of an Urban Place" (Wolsak and Wynn), and Stephen R. Bown's "Island of the Blue Foxes: Disaster and Triumph on Bering's Great Voyage to Alaska" (Douglas & McIntyre). They each receive $5,000.
The three-member panel of jurors read 153 books submitted by 110 Canadian and international publishers for this year's prize.
"There is a self-assurance about Canada which is being expressed not only in writers' willingness to explore the world around us but also in their willingness to pursue today's necessary stories. These endeavours help propel us into making informed and confident choices about our future. It is these accomplishments that the RBC Taylor Prize celebrates with 'Seven Fallen Feathers,'" said prize founder Noreen Taylor in a statement.
