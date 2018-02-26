Patrick Brown nomination under investigation after he directed top Tories to 'get me the result I want'

Patrick Brown personally directed his top party officials to “get me the result I want” in a Tory nomination now the subject of a police investigation into alleged fraud and forgery, Torstar News Service has learned.

The former Progressive Conservative leader emailed specific instructions to Bob Stanley, then the party’s executive director, and Rick Dykstra, then PC president, five days before the nomination meeting in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

“Let them all fight it out. And get me the result I want. But no disqualifications here. Kitchen is too hot,” Brown said in a May 2 email exchange that is now in the hands of Hamilton Police.

“Got it,” replied Stanley two minutes later, in a message that was also sent to Dykstra and another unidentified senior Conservative.

Brown — who resigned as Tory leader on Jan. 25 after CTV News revealed two women accused him of sexual impropriety — is now running again to be PC chief, though he may be reconsidering that bid.

Stanley was removed from his post in a Jan. 28 purge by interim Tory leader Vic Fedeli.

Dykstra quit later that same day — two hours after Maclean’s magazine contacted him about sexual assault allegations.

But last May, they were three of the most powerful men in the PC party and appeared deeply concerned about the candidate election meeting in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas (HWAD).

“For HWAD. Please ensure everyone is approved as a candidate and let’s release (the) membership list,” Brown told Stanley and Dykstra.

“Vikram. Peller. I am not in favour of disqualifying either of them despite their warts,” he wrote, referring to candidates Vikram Singh, a Hamilton lawyer, and Jeff Peller, who is in the wine industry.

“I don’t want cultural communities or donors feeling they were unfairly treated. We will deal with it on nomination day. Ideally neither of them are successful but not through disqualification.”

Dykstra assured Brown they would get the job done.

“Thanks Patrick. Was going to call u on this. We are giving him a chance to defend himself at 630pm,” the president said, in a reference to either Singh or Peller.

“Both Vikram and Jeffs (sic) justifications are weak but nonetheless approve,” stressed Brown.

After Ben Levitt won the disputed May 7 nomination, Singh alleged there was “wrongful insertion of false ballots.” He and Peller launched separate civil lawsuits against the PC party.

Those suits were settled before going to trial with terms not released, but Hamilton Police are still pursuing a criminal probe into the Tory contest.

The email exchange obtained by the Star was part of two banker’s boxes of evidence handed over to police detectives by the Tories on Oct. 27.

Federal prosecutors have been assigned to the case.

Brown, Dykstra, and Stanley did not immediately return messages seeking comment from the Star on Monday.

Two weeks ago, Levitt urged the party to hold a new election to “clear the air” before the June 7 provincial vote.

He made his plea after the Tories overturned two other controversial nomination results in Scarborough Centre and Ottawa West-Nepean.

“While I am fully confident that my conduct and the conduct of my team was exemplary throughout the … nomination process last year, the media continues to report on lingering questions,” Levitt said earlier this month.