SIU investigating after man struck and killed by police vehicle

MARKHAM, Ont. — The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a pedestrian in Markham, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

It says a York Region police officer driving an unmarked vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Kennedy Rd.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead in hospital.

His name and age have not yet been released.

The SIU says six investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident and is urging witnesses or anyone with dashcam video of the incident to contact them.