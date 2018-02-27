Boy, 11, struck and killed by vehicle in Toronto's east end, police say
Toronto police say an 11-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the city's east end.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the boy was crossing the street.
Police say the boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Douglas-Cook says the incident happened near Kennedy Public School, but could not confirm whether the boy was a student there.
She says the driver remained on scene and there is no indication that charges will be laid.
