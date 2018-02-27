David Livingston to be sentenced April 11 for gas plants data destruction
TORONTO — A former top political aide in Ontario finds out in April what punishment he will get for illegally destroying documents.
The judge said he would sentence David Livingston on April 11.
Livingston was found guilty of illegal use of a computer
He had tried to save the Liberal government embarrassment over its cancellation of two gas plants before the 2011 provincial election by illegally deleting records in the premier's office.
The prosecution wants him jailed for six months.
The defence is calling for a conditional discharge.
