Man, 29, charged with sexually assaulting girl who was walking to school
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police say a man has been charged after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted while walking to school in Toronto's east end on Monday.
They allege that at about 8:45 a.m., a man grabbed the girl by her shoulders, then lowered his hands and grabbed her buttocks.
They say several students witnessed the alleged incident and reported it to school administration.
Police say a 29-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shoppers Drug Mart signs marijuana supply deal with Aurora Cannabis
-
Sailboat cocaine case delayed again as smuggler captain switches lawyers
-
Halifax councillor wants to tell public how to complain about police
-
Sorry, not sorry: Halifax councillor refuses to take part in complaints debate, won't apologize
-
Views
Matt Elliott: Mayor Tory deserves credit for not bending on King St. pilot
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: The not-so-magical answer to Toronto's housing crisis