Toronto police chief isn’t blaming victims of alleged serial killer: Mayor

Mayor John Tory says no one, including Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders, is blaming the victims in the wake of the ongoing investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

“I just want to make it very clear, as mayor, that there is no one who is suggesting any blame belongs on victims of horrific crimes, that we are all grieving as a city with the LGBTQ and Church-Wellesley community generally,” Tory told reporters Tuesday morning at an event in Scarborough.

The mayor’s comments come in the wake of an interview published in the Globe and Mail Tuesday, in which Saunders is reported to have said McArthur may have been caught sooner if civilians had come forward to police with vital information earlier.

Tory said Tuesday that Saunders has never indicated that the blame falls on victims, acquaintances, family members or anyone else, adding that the focus is now on increasing trust between the police and the community.

“We are all trying, through everything we do, to improve trust,” Tory said.

McArthur, 66, is accused of six counts of first-degree murder . He is alleged to have targeted men within Toronto’s gay community over a period spanning from 2010 and until June of last year.

Two of the men McArthur is accused of killing — Majeed Kayhan and Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam — were the subjects of a specialized police project known as Project Houston, which examined the disappearances of three brown-skinned, middle-aged men from the Gay Village between 2010 and 2012 (McArthur is not charged in relation to the disappearance of the third man, Abdulbasir Faizi).

The project ran from November 2012 to April 2014, during which time police say they interviewed dozens of witnesses, canvassed the community and more.

But after 18 months the project ended without any arrests because the probe returned no criminal evidence. McArthur was never identified as a subject during Project Houston.

Police have since faced criticism for failing to identify McArthur during the Project Houston investigation — particularly since it’s alleged that McArthur went on to kill Selim Esen, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick and Andrew Kinsman between 2014 and 2017.

Late last year — a few weeks before McArthur’s arrest — Saunders announced the police service would conduct an internal review of how the force handles missing persons cases.

At its monthly meeting last week, the Toronto police civilian board unanimously passed a motion brought forward by Tory requiring that Saunders make the results of that internal review publicly available.

The board will then establish a process whereby community feedback can be received “on the internal review and on the broader matter of missing persons investigations,” the motion stated.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Tory said one of the main objectives of the internal review into missing persons investigations is to restore trust between police and the community.

“There are reviews underway now to determine exactly what happened here and why and how we can do better,” Tory said.