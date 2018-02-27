Tim Hortons says virus has not compromised customer data or credit card info
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Tim Hortons says it is working with an external vendor to address a virus causing intermittent cash register outages.
In a statement to the Canadian Press, the fast-food giant says no consumer data or credit card information has been compromised.
It stresses that the issue has almost entirely been resolved and says only a small number of restaurants are still being affected.
According to the Globe and Mail, the outages have forced some franchisees to close or temporarily cease drive-through operations and others to suffer significant losses.
The publication says locations represented by the Great White North Franchisee Association are seeking compensation for the losses.
The association told The Canadian Press it would not comment for fear of franchisees putting their relationship with the board of directors in jeopardy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shoppers Drug Mart signs marijuana supply deal with Aurora Cannabis
-
Sailboat cocaine case delayed again as smuggler captain switches lawyers
-
Halifax councillor wants to tell public how to complain about police
-
Sorry, not sorry: Halifax councillor refuses to take part in complaints debate, won't apologize
-
Views
Matt Elliott: Mayor Tory deserves credit for not bending on King St. pilot
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: The not-so-magical answer to Toronto's housing crisis