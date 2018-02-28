Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur to make court appearance today
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Accused serial killer Bruce McArhur will be back in a Toronto court today via video link.
The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January and has since been charged him with six counts of first-degree murder.
Police say most of his alleged victims were men who had gone missing from Toronto's gay village.
Investigators have said they have found the dismembered remains of six individuals in large planters at a home in the city where McArthur did landscaping work and rented storage space.
Police have identified three sets of remains so far -- 49-year-old Arthur Kinsman, 50-year-old Soroush Mahmudi and 40-year-old Skandaraj Navaratnam.
McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in their deaths, as well as the presumed deaths, of 44-year-old Esen, 58-year-old Majeed Kayhan and Dean Lisowick, who was either 43 or 44.
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
B.C. tax targeting people with homes worth more than $3 million will hit Vancouver's Westside hard
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
Views
Matt Elliott: Mayor Tory deserves credit for not bending on King St. pilot
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: The not-so-magical answer to Toronto's housing crisis