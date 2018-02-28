Boy struck and killed in Scarborough identified

A child struck and killed in Scarborough Tuesday evening has been identified as 11-year-old Duncan Xu, the Toronto District School Board confirmed Wednesday.

Xu was on his way home from school around 3:30 p.m. when he was struck at Canongate Trail and Purcell Sq., near Kennedy Rd. and Steeles Ave. E. Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Kennedy Public School principal Frank Liu describes Duncan as a new to Canada, and “very enthusiastic about his studies.”

“He was a kind boy and very well-liked by staff and students,” the letter reads.

“His smile and laughter will be dearly missed.”

City Councillor Jim Karygiannis (Ward 39) issued a statement Tuesday to extend his condolences to the community.

“This tragic accident must serve as a reminder to all of us, to take great care and pay close attention as we drive near our schools and parks. I urge all drivers who are dropping off and picking up students to exercise extreme caution. We must all continue to work to make our community a safe place for our children.”

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the incident. The 11-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.