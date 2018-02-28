News / Toronto

Boy struck and killed in Scarborough identified

Duncan Xu, 11, described as enthusiastic, kind.

Duncan Xu, 11, was on his way home from school around 3:30 p.m. when he was struck at Canongate Trail and Purcell Sq., near Kennedy Rd. and Steeles Ave. E. Tuesday afternoon.

A child struck and killed in Scarborough Tuesday evening has been identified as 11-year-old Duncan Xu, the Toronto District School Board confirmed Wednesday.

Xu was on his way home from school around 3:30 p.m. when he was struck at Canongate Trail and Purcell Sq., near Kennedy Rd. and Steeles Ave. E. Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Kennedy Public School principal Frank Liu describes Duncan as a new to Canada, and “very enthusiastic about his studies.”

“He was a kind boy and very well-liked by staff and students,” the letter reads.

“His smile and laughter will be dearly missed.”

City Councillor Jim Karygiannis (Ward 39) issued a statement Tuesday to extend his condolences to the community.

“This tragic accident must serve as a reminder to all of us, to take great care and pay close attention as we drive near our schools and parks. I urge all drivers who are dropping off and picking up students to exercise extreme caution. We must all continue to work to make our community a safe place for our children.”

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the incident. The 11-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

TDSB staff were at Kennedy Public School to provide support and counseling services to staff and students.

