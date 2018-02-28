Former U.S. vice-president Al Gore coming to Toronto to discuss climate crisis

Al Gore is coming to Ryerson.

The 45th vice-president of the United States will speak at the university next week about leadership and the climate crisis, including the role of young people in bringing solutions. He will be joined by Premier Kathleen Wynne at the event on March 8.

Gore received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for increasing awareness about the dangers of climate change. His non-profit organization, The Climate Reality Project, continues to advocate for solutions to the crisis.

"A large group of our students, not just those in environmental studies, had already identified the leadership role as an issue they were concerned about," said Karim Bardeesy, visiting professor and co-founder of the Ryerson Leadership Lab.

"This is really about connecting people who have expertise around the climate solutions with the people who have an interest in climate change. That's why we're excited to have Mr. Gore here."

Gore is expected to highlight the growing threat of climate change and educate the audience about workable solutions and how to implement them well.

Bardeesy said many of the solutions are well known: everything from building more energy-efficient cities to introducing policies that incentivize carbon reductions to growing industries that are carbon-neutral.

What's needed is to ensure everyone gets involved and plays their part, whether it's through politics, entrepreneurship or local community actions, he said.

"The province has been very active in terms of creating carbon-pricing mechanisms and investing in technologies and solutions that help fight climate change," he said.