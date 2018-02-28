No injuries, but about 20 people displaced by fire in Pickering townhouses
PICKERING, Ont. — Three homes have been destroyed after fire ripped through a townhouse complex in Pickering, Ont., early today.
There were no reported injuries in the fire, but about 20 people have reportedly been displaced by the blaze.
Firefighters were called to the fire (on Valley Farm Road) at about 1:20 a.m.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, but police say it may have started in a car and spread to the three units.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
