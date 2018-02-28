PCs extend registration deadline for members who want to vote for new leader

TORONTO — Ontario's Progressive Conservative party is extending the deadline for members to sign up to cast their vote for a new leader to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned last month amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown vehemently denies the allegations and even briefly re-entered the race to reclaim his old job, but pulled out earlier this week, saying the race was taking a toll on his friends and family.

Four candidates are currently vying for the top job — former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford and parental rights activist Tanya Granic Allen.

They will face off tonight in a final leadership debate to be held in Ottawa.

Tory members who wish to cast a vote originally had until March 2 to register, but the party now says it has extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. on March 5.