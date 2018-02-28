This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
The University of Toronto researcher who has spent 11 years studying serial homicide contacted police in the summer with a basic profile of the man she suspected was stalking the Village.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The mystery of missing persons cases is enough to keep most people up at night, but for Sasha Reid, reviewing unsolved disappearances is an escape.
The University of Toronto Ph.D. candidate created a missing persons database of 8,000 names Canada-wide as a side project, something to get her away from daily research into serial homicide, which she’s been studying for 11 years.
But no sooner was Reid revisiting her area of expertise – sexually motivated, psychopathic serial killers – when she identified a connection in her database between missing persons cases in the Village.
Reid then contacted police in July 2017 with a basic profile of a man she suspected was stalking the Village.
“I just wanted to verify that there is something going on. You don’t see patterns like this (often), and these databases can be used to build a profile and narrow the search,” said Reid, referring to her database on missing persons, and a second one on serial homicides.
Reid spoke to a detective for about half an hour. Her profile indicated the potential suspect would be a male with a blue collar job, no post-secondary education, and a history of violence, with a criminal record.
Bruce McArthur, the alleged serial killer charged in the first-degree murders of six men so far, appears to match those attributes.
Based on looking specifically at information related to gay serial killers, Reid also profiled the possible suspect as someone who would bury victims outside or in a home, “somewhere where they have access to it.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Views
Matt Elliott: Mayor Tory deserves credit for not bending on King St. pilot
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: The not-so-magical answer to Toronto's housing crisis