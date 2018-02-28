This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017

The mystery of missing persons cases is enough to keep most people up at night, but for Sasha Reid, reviewing unsolved disappearances is an escape.

The University of Toronto Ph.D. candidate created a missing persons database of 8,000 names Canada-wide as a side project, something to get her away from daily research into serial homicide, which she’s been studying for 11 years.

But no sooner was Reid revisiting her area of expertise – sexually motivated, psychopathic serial killers – when she identified a connection in her database between missing persons cases in the Village.

Reid then contacted police in July 2017 with a basic profile of a man she suspected was stalking the Village.

“I just wanted to verify that there is something going on. You don’t see patterns like this (often), and these databases can be used to build a profile and narrow the search,” said Reid, referring to her database on missing persons, and a second one on serial homicides.

Reid spoke to a detective for about half an hour. Her profile indicated the potential suspect would be a male with a blue collar job, no post-secondary education, and a history of violence, with a criminal record.

Bruce McArthur, the alleged serial killer charged in the first-degree murders of six men so far, appears to match those attributes.