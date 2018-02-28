Toronto police officer charged after shooting at a man
Toronto police say they have arrested one of their own officers for allegedly firing his gun at a man last November.
Police say two officers responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2017, for a company alarm in downtown Toronto.
They say police had information that two men were inside a construction site.
The officers entered the site to search and one officer fired his gun at a man, but missed.
Police say the bullet struck a construction shed.
Const. Jason Levesque, 44, has been charged with careless use of a firearm.
