Body of woman found on Highway 401 in east-end Toronto
TORONTO — A woman's body has been found on Highway 401 in east-end Toronto, forcing a closure of all westbound lanes in the area (just west of Brimley Road).
Paramedics say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at about 4:15 a.m. but how she ended up on the highway is not yet known.
It was unclear if she had walked onto the highway and was struck by a vehicle, or had jumped or been pushed from a vehicle.
The closure is expected to cause major traffic issues as Toronto-bound commuters are squeezed into the collector lanes through much of the morning rush hour. (CP24)
