Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found

The body of a woman was found on a stretch of Hwy. 401 early Thursday morning, forcing police to close all westbound express lanes.

Toronto paramedics were called to Hwy. 401 near Victoria Park Dr. at around 4:15 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the woman was a pedestrian and that she was hit by a transport truck. It isn’t clear why the woman was on the highway, Schmidt said.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Officers have spoken to several witnesses and are gathering surveillance camera footage, Schmidt said. “Right now, foul play is not suspected,” he said.

The OPP has closed all westbound Hwy. 401 express lanes from Brimley Rd. to Hwy. 404. All collector lanes remain open.