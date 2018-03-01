Goodbye February, Hello March — and 5 to 10 cm of snow

Winter is — well, still here.

An unseasonably warm end of February aside, Toronto is still caught in the throes of winter, and near-zero temperatures are expected to hold for the remainder of the week.

Between 5 cm to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall in the city by Friday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada. More snow may fall depending on the exact bearing of the storm.

Snowfall aside, strong winds over the course of Thursday could erode visibility in Toronto and bring temperatures down. The overnight low on Thursday is to be -2 C. By Friday night, it will be -7 C.

While the snowfall should be wrapped up overnight on Thursday, Toronto’s forecast for the rest of the week suggests the sunny spells of last week won’t be back until next week.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 1 C and high gusts of wind, while Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 1 C. Sunday will be somewhat warmer, with a high of 5 C, while Monday is predicted to be 6 C and sunny.