Police officer who was pursuing driver before car crash will not be charged: SIU
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says no charges will be laid against a Peel regional police officer after the driver of a vehicle he was pursuing crashed, injuring himself and another person.
The Special Investigations Unit says the driver had been speeding in after being pursued by the police officer when he crashed into another vehicle.
The SIU says the incident, which happened in December 2016 in Brampton, Ont., left the 26-year-old driver with a cracked vertebrae and internal bleeding.
It says the driver of the vehicle that he crashed into suffered from broken ribs and a bruised heart.
The agency says said they did not have reasonable grounds to charge the officer involved in the incident.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
