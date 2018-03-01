Toronto stock index down in broad-based decline; Canadian dollar loses ground
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell moderately in a broad-based decline Thursday morning, as the loonie lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.20 points to 15,413.48, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.75 points to 25,012.63. The S&P 500 index was down 4.56 points to 2,709.27 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 13.36 points to 7,259.65.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.86 cents US, down from Wednesday's average price of 78.07 cents US.
The April crude contract was down 98 cents to US$60.66 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$9.70 to US$1,308.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one cent to US$3.14 a pound.
