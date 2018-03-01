Woman suffers from burns after cellphone caught fire in an Air Canada plane
TORONTO — Air Canada says a woman suffered from burns after her cellphone caught fire inside an airplane at Toronto's Pearson International Airport Thursday morning.
The airline said the fire took place as the plane sat at the gate before departing.
Air Canada says 266 passengers were on the flight that was scheduled to leave for Vancouver at 7 a.m.
The woman was treated by paramedics, who said she suffered from burns to her hands and transported her to hospital.
Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the aircraft, one of the airline's new Boeing 787 dreamliner models, did not sustain any damage in the incident.
Fitzpatrick said the flight was delayed about two hours as members of the flight crew cleaned up the residue from the fire extinguisher.
