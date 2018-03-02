TSX down moderately as Dow industrial average plunges amid Trump tariff talk

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down moderately this morning while U.S. stocks keep plunging as President Donald Trump defended his promise to impose stiff tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

A global sell-off in stocks came back around to the United States in morning trading after the president doubled down on "trade war" talk.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.83 points to 15,323.12, after 90 minutes of trading, with most sectors declining.

But in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 307.16 points to 24,301.82. The S&P 500 index was down 16.52 points to 2,661.15 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 33.89 points to 7,146.67.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.60 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 77.81 cents US.

The April crude contract was down 53 cents to US$60.46 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.71 per mmBTU.