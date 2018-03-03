News / Toronto

Man killed in Jane-Finch area shooting

A man in his 40s died in hospital.

Toronto, CAN., 03 Mar 2018 - A man was rushed to a Trauma Centre without any vital signs after being shot Friday evening around midnight at the corner of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, north of Finch Avenue. Police are looking for a car that was seen fleeing the scene.

Torstar News Service / Victor Biro

A man is dead following a shooting in the Jane St. and Finch Ave. area Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Jane St. and Shoreham Dr. just before midnight, where they found a man in his 40s in life-threatening condition.

Police say he was found facedown on the ground, unresponsive, and that he died in hospital a little over half an hour later.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Police say a witness reported seeing a car fleeing the scene.

