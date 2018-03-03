Man killed in Jane-Finch area shooting
A man in his 40s died in hospital.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man is dead following a shooting in the Jane St. and Finch Ave. area Friday night.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Jane St. and Shoreham Dr. just before midnight, where they found a man in his 40s in life-threatening condition.
Police say he was found facedown on the ground, unresponsive, and that he died in hospital a little over half an hour later.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Police say a witness reported seeing a car fleeing the scene.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police
-
Halifax councillor Lisa Blackburn returning to Q104 morning show on temporary basis
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: ‘No dealings’ designation delays flip of home
-
Views
Matt Elliott: Mayor Tory deserves credit for not bending on King St. pilot
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true