Ontario Tories extend deadline to sign up to vote in leadership race

TORONTO — Ontario's Progressive Conservative party is giving members even more time to sign up to cast their vote for a new leader.

The party is in the midst of a hastily arranged leadership contest to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned last month amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown vehemently denies the allegations and even briefly re-entered the race to reclaim his old job, but pulled out earlier this week saying the race was taking a toll on his friends and family.

Four candidates are currently vying for the top job — former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford and social conservative advocate Tanya Granic Allen.

The party has already extended the voter registration deadline once, pushing it back from March 2 to March 5.