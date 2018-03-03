Union says no bargaining scheduled ahead of planned strike at York University
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A union representing contract staff at York University in Toronto say there are no scheduled negotiations this weekend ahead of a strike deadline.
The bargaining team for CUPE 3903 says staff are planning to go on strike on Monday after voting to reject the university's final offer Friday.
The union represents contract faculty members, teaching assistants, graduate assistants, research assistants and part-time librarians and archivists.
The union and school say their positions on a number of issues are too far apart to reach an agreement at this time.
The university says it will remain open during a strike and that classes not impacted by the strike will go on as scheduled.
It says libraries, restaurants, administrative offices and other services will remain open.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police
-
Halifax councillor Lisa Blackburn returning to Q104 morning show on temporary basis
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: ‘No dealings’ designation delays flip of home
-
Views
Matt Elliott: Mayor Tory deserves credit for not bending on King St. pilot
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true