Mob dressed in black damages vehicles, smashes storefronts on Hamilton’s Locke Street

Hamilton police spent most of Saturday evening on Locke Street investigating damage caused by group of about 30 individuals dressed in black clothing with their faces covered walked down the street carrying a banner that said, “We Are The Ungovernables”.

The group began setting off fireworks, damaging vehicles and throwing eggs and rocks at store windows.

Several storefronts had their windows smashed by the mob.

Carmela Oliverio was sitting with friends inside the Mattson and Co. restaurant on the corner of Locke and Alexander streets when she saw fireworks going off.

“All of a sudden I see 25 to 30 people dressed like ninjas coming down the street with this huge banner saying “We Are the Ungovernables’ and with fireworks going off left, right and centre. Oliverio said that when the mob noticed she and her group looking at them one of them came straight up to the window of the restaurant and “just wound up and started whipping things at us. There were eggs everywhere.”

Oliverio said the group continued down the street throwing rocks until they turned off the street. “It was scary”, she said.

No one was in the newly opened Donut Monster shop at the corner of Locke and Charlton when the group smashed the glass door to the business and put large holes in most of the windows of the shop. Large rocks could be seen lying inside the store.

Ruben Vanderkwaak, who owns the business with his wife Heidi, had just returned from their first vacation in three years Saturday morning. Friends on the street contacted them about the damage that happened only two hours before the overnight baking shift arrived for work.

“It’s pretty crazy”, he said. Although they have insurance the damage will definitely cut into their business. “We can’t be open when it looks like this.”

At Bitten on Locke, co-owner Rebecca Tomasic was just locking up for the night when she saw the approaching mob. She ran to her car parked across the street and locked herself inside.

“It was terrifying,” a visibly shaken Tomasic said. She could only watch from her car as the group picked up a large rock and throw it through the window of her business.

There was a large police response with more than 20 police cruisers dispatched to the area including members of the ACTION Team, the Emergency Response Team and the Mounted Unit. The group dispersed and fled when police arrived.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the event or had property damaged is asked to contact Hamilton police Detective Jamie Simpson at 905-546-3816.