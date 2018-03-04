Police hunt for suspect after girl is sexually assaulted in Mississauga
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto are looking for a suspect after they say a young girl was sexually assaulted in her Mississauga home.
Peel Region police say the girl awoke Saturday around 7 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom.
Investigators say the man sexually assaulted the girl and then fled.
They say the girl was taken to hospital for assessment.
Police have set up a mobile command post in the area and are urging anyone with possible information about the incident to contact them.
The suspect is described only as a white male, approximately 20-years-old.
