Contract staff represented by CUPE begin strike at York University

TORONTO — Contract staff at York University in Toronto went on strike Monday at one minute past midnight.

On Friday the faculty members, teaching assistants, graduate assistants, research assistants and part-time librarians and archivists rejected what the university had said was its "best" offer.

The bargaining team for CUPE 3903 and the school said they remained far apart on key issues, and no talks were held over the weekend to try to break the impasse before the strike deadline.

There was no indication by late Sunday when negotiations might resume, however, the union said on its website that picket lines would be set up around the campus beginning Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

The university has said it will remain open during the strike and that classes not impacted by the job action will go on as scheduled.