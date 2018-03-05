Police investigating death of woman, 26, in Mississauga as homicide
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a 26-year-old woman is dead and the homicide unit is investigating.
Peel Regional Police say a call came in for a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., at about 5 a.m. on Monday.
They say the woman's body was found outside in a residential area.
Police say a 39-year-old Toronto man is wanted in the woman's death.
They say the accused and the woman knew each other.
