Toronto police to provide update on accused serial killer Bruce McArthur investigation

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Monday to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The news comes after a CBC report that a source close to the investigation confirmed police have located a seventh set of human remains in garden planters seized from the grounds of a home where the 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper.

The media briefing will be conducted by Toronto police homicide Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga and Dr. Michael Pollanen, Chief Forensic Pathologist for the Province of Ontario.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick and Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam. All six men had disappeared from, or had ties to, Toronto’s Gay Village.

So far, only three sets of the human remains out of the seven found in planters that police retrieved from a home on Mallory Crescent have been identified by police. The identification of the other remains unknown.

Idsinga previously said 15 planters were seized from properties across the city as part of the investigation.